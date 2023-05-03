Kipkorir Kimeli, Cheptai return to defend titles at 15th World 10K Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 (ANI): Kenya's Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli and Irene Cheptai will return to defend their men's and women's crowns respectively at the World 10K Bengaluru on Sunday, May 21, after winning the prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, with course records last year.



Kipkorir Kimeli scorched the course in a time of 27:38 and Cheptai stormed to victory in 30:35 in the USD 210,000 prize fund road race, the landmark 15th edition of which will feature a formidable International Elite field. Enthusiastic amateurs from across the country and the world descend on the Garden City, to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the race.



"I am excited to be defending my title. I have prepared well and am feeling confident," said Kipkorir Kimeli as per a press release from 10K Bengaluru.

The top 12 runners in the men's field, hold personal bests under the course record and the top 3 have timed below 27 which makes the current line-up one of the closest and most competitive. In the women's section, the top four runners have personal bests under the course record.



"I am thrilled to be back in Bengaluru and I have fond memories of India. I have trained well, but a lot depends on how you feel on race day," said Cheptai.



Also in the men's fray are Ethiopians Gemechu Dida and Birhanu Legese, Ugandan Stephen Kissa and Kenya's Sabastian Sawe, who finished seventh at this year's World Cross Country Championships in Australia.



Legese is a two-time winner of the Tokyo Marathon, a silver medalist at the Berlin Marathon and a former champion of the Delhi Half Marathon and the Kolkata 25K. However, the top spot has eluded him at the World 10K Bengaluru where he finished on the podium a few times.



"I am feeling very positive but I hope that things fall my way," said Legese, the world's fourth fastest male marathoner about the event which is sponsored by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).



Dida is in good form after winning the 10K in Lille, France in March and also finished fourth at the RAK Half Marathon in the UAE in February.



Kissa, a Tokyo Olympian over the 10,000m, brings years of track speed to the road and clocked an impressive 2:04.48 on his debut Haspa Marathon in Hamburg in 2022. He also secured a third-placed finish at the 2020 Delhi Half Marathon in 58:56.



On the distaff side, Ethiopia's Dera Dida, the 2019 World Cross Country silver medallist, ran a personal record and took home her first marathon victory in 2:21:11 at the Dubai Marathon in February this year. Dida is married to Tamirat Tola, the world marathon champion.



Among the favourites for the women's honours is also the talented Tsehay Gemechu, who took second place at this year's Tokyo Marathon in 2:16.56.



TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2023 elite fields (with 10km personal best times)

MEN: Nicholas Kimelli KEN/1998 26:51

Sebastain Sawe KEN/1995 26:54

Rodrigue Kwizera BUR/1999 26:56

Mathew Kimeli KEN/1998 27:04

Kennedy Kimutai KEN/1999 27:09



Chimdessa Debele ETH/2003 27:10

Gemechu Dida ETH/1999 27:12

Stephen Kissa UGA/1988 27:13

Patrick Mosin KEN/2000 27.26

Milkesa Menngesha ETH/2000 27:00:24

Birhanu Legese ETH/194 27:34

Muktar Edris ETH/1994 27:57

Maru Teferi ISR/1992 28:18

Mark Lomuket KEN/1999 28:27

Solomon Berihu ETH/1999 27:02:26

Hillary Chepkwony KEN/1999 Debut

Levy Kibet KEN/2003 Debut

WOMEN: Irene Cheptai KEN/1992 30:16

Jesca CHELANGAT KEN/1998 30:01

Vicoty Chepnngeno KEN/1993 30:14

Tsehay Gemechu ETH/1998 30:15

Evaline Chrichir KEN/1998 30:43

Purity Komen KEN/1998 30:49

Dera Dida ETH/1996 30:51

Yalemget Yaregal Mekuriyaw ETH/2003 30:54

Aberash Minsewo ETH/2001 50:58

Viola Chepngeno KEN/1998 31:05

Dawit Seyaum ETH/1996 31:25

Anchialem Haymanot ETH/2001 31:50

Aminet Ahmed ETH/2000 31:56

Rahel Daniel ERI/2001 32:23

Fotyen Tesfaye ETH/1998 32:39

Magdalena Shauri TAN/1996 32:40

Catherine Reline AMANANG'OLE KEN/2002 Debut. (ANI)

