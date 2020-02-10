Kiren Rijiju announces lifelong monthly pension for athletes under 'Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons' scheme

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday announced lifelong monthly pension for athletes under the 'Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons' scheme.

"This is for the information of all the concerned sportspersons: Lifelong monthly pension for medal winners in international events under 'Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons' scheme," Rijiju tweeted.

"Sportspersons, who are Indian citizens and have won medals in Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and World Cups/World Championships (in Olympic and Asian Games disciplines) and Paralympic Games, are eligible for lifelong monthly pension after they attain the age of 30 years or retire from active sports, whichever is later," said an official statement.

"At present, 627 sportspersons are getting lifelong monthly pension ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 under the scheme. This Ministry is also implementing the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons' (PDUNWFS), which caters to sportspersons of yesteryears now living in indigent conditions and for medical treatment of sportspersons," it added.

These schemes are equally applicable to disabled and physically impacted sportspersons. This information was given by Rijiju in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. (ANI)

