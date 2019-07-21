Kiren Rijiju applauds athletes for winning medals at Nove Mesto Athletics Meet

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday lauded Indian athletes for their performance in the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet at the Czech Republic.

"I'm so excited about India's performance in Athletics. Our Golden girl @HimaDas8 ran phenomenally at #NoveMestoAthleticsMeet. #MPJabir also won gold in men's 400m and @muhammedanasyah won bronze in men's 200m. @HimaDas8 will run her next race on 28th July again. My best wishes," Rijiju tweeted.



At the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet, ace sprinter Hima Das claimed her fifth gold medal in three weeks. She clocked a timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the 400m race, registering her season-best timing.

Earlier, she won gold in 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet on Wednesday. Prior to Tabor Athletic Meet, she won three gold medals at different events including Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.

MP Jabir also won a gold in the 400-metre hurdles race, clocking 49.66 seconds. Mohammad Anas settled with a bronze medal as he finished in third place with a timing of 20.95 seconds in 200m.

Hima Das will next take part in an athletics event on July 28. (ANI)