Kiren Rijiju asks people to have 'positive hope' on Good Friday

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): As India continues its fight against coronavirus, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju asked people to have a "positive hope" on Good Friday.

"May the Darkest Night will end and the Sun will rise. Have a positive hope on this auspicious day and have a blessed Good Friday!", Rijiju said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Good Friday remembered Jesus Christ and said that his "courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice."

"Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice. On Good Friday, we remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday or Black Friday, marks the day when Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross. (ANI)

