Kiren Rijiju assures help to Mangaluru powerlifter Deepthika Puthran

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Deepthika Puthran, a powerlifter and fisherman's daughter, was assured of help by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju after she tweeted to him after being selected to participate in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in Canada in September this year.

Speaking to ANI, Puthran said, "My father is a fisherman and my mother is a housewife so we have some financial problem. My cousin advised me to tweet to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. I tweeted to him and after almost three hours, his reply came assuring me of help."

"Rijiju had told me to fill the forms available on a link that he tweeted. He also said that if there is any problem then send the hard copy to his office," Puthran said.

"The officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) called me and asked my email and documents," she added.

The powerlifter said, "I started powerlifting in December 2018 and my first event was in Mangaluru. Another powerlifting championship was held in Gudiyatham in Tamil Nadu, which was a national event where I secured three silver medals. Thereafter I was selected to Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship scheduled to be held in Canada in September."

Puthran's tweet on July 5 read: "Respected Sir @KirenRijiju, I'm Deepthika from Mangalore. I secured Silver Medal in National powerlifting C'ship & selectd to represent India in Commonwealth P'lifting C'ship to be held in Canada,Sept'19. I'm in need of financial assistance to participate in the same. Pls help."

Rijiju replied with a link and asked her to "fill the forms." "If you still find it difficult then send hard copies to my office," he added. (ANI)

