Kiren Rijiju, Bhaichung Bhutia flag-off 'Op-Blue Freedom' dive

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju and former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on Wednesday made the flag-off dive for Delhi-NCT leg for the Op-Blue Freedom at SPM Swimming Pool Complex here.

'Op-Blue Freedom' is a nation-wide Adaptive Scuba Diving Programme for people with disabilities and the able-bodied alike. It comes under the parent project -- Special Forces Adventures.

"I feel happy to be a part of this closed water Op-Blue Freedom dive today with the team SFA. So as I myself intend to create awareness about adventure sports amidst the abled and disabled souls of this nation. These sorts of activities certainly spike up human morale and self-esteem overall to make them feel self-sufficient," Rijiju said in a statement.

"Alongside, if the disabled community of this country imbibes the skill sets that are being imparted by the team, I believe it to be helpful for the community in future to generate legit work opportunities for themselves," he added.

The dive sessions will be kept open from 22nd - 25th August, daily from 9 am - 5 pm. Successful leg of 'Op-Blue Freedom' in Chandigarh was conducted in the last week of July.

Rijiju said that the skill sets those are being imparted by the team hold immense significance for the youths.

"Furthermore, I see an immense prospect to custom this team - SFA in ensuring the betterment of the inland water bodies in India. The team can work to better lives by helping the government to preserve the inland water bodies and by imparting skill sets at their own level for the civil lives," he said. (ANI)

