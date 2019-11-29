Kiren Rijiju confers Khel Ratna to Bajrang Punia

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday felicitated wrestler Bajrang Punia with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna at the Sports Authority of India headquarter here.

Apart from Punia, sprinter Muhammad Anas and shotputter Tejinderpal Singh Toor received Arjuna Awards while Mohinder Singh Dhillon was handed the Dronacharya Award.

Rijiju took to Twitter to write: "It is a matter of great pride to confer the National Sports Awards to three top sportspersons: @BajrangPunia - Khel Ratna, Md. Anas and Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Arjuna Awards and Dhronacharya Award to Coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon."

Punia has put events like Olympics a priority over the Pro League.

"The preparation for the Olympics is going good... Main events like Olympic are more important than Pro League as it takes place every year," Punia told ANI. (ANI)

