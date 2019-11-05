Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports (file image)
Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports (file image)

Kiren Rijiju congratulates newly elected members of Gymnastics Federation of India

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday congratulated all the newly elected members of the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI).
The minister took to Twitter to congratulate all the elected members of GFI and said: "Congratulations to the newly and duly elected Members of the GYMNASTICS FEDERATION OF INDIA. I compliment the Election Commission and the Indian Olympic Association for smoothly conducting the election. After 9 years all the problems were sorted out."

Sudhir Mittal has been appointed the President of GFI while four Vice-Presidents have been elected to take charge.
C Prabhakar, Digvijay Singh, Kiran Wattal and P Prabhu have all been made the Vice-Presidents.
S Shantikumar Singh has been appointed as the General Secretary while there are four Joint Secretaries of the body.
GFI office bearers are as follows:
President: Sudhir Mital
Vice-Presidents: C Prabhakar, Digvijay Singh, Kiran Watal, P Prabu
General Secretary: Shantikumar Singh
Joint Secretaries: Anil Mishra, Manoj Kumar, N Subbarao, Ujjal Baruah
Treasurer: Kaushik Bidiwala
Executive Members: A Someshwar, G Gunasekaran, O P Ranote, Parmeshwar Prajapa
The GFI was de-recognised in 2012 for not complying with the age and tenure clause in the National Sports Code. (ANI)

