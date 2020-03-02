Kiren Rijiju expresses grief over demise of Khelo India University Games' technical officer

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday expressed grief over the demise of a technical officer JK Sharma.

Sharma was part of the first-ever Khelo India University Games officials. The Games which concluded on Sunday saw the participation of 3,343 athletes (male - 1,738, female - 1605) from 159 Universities, plus innumerable technical and support staff.

Sports Minister also extended five lakh rupee support to the deceased family.



Taking to Twitter Rijiju wrote, "I am saddened to hear the demise of JK Sharma, a technical officer in Khelo India University Games. On the way back at the airport, he complained of breathlessness, he was rushed to hospital but succumbed. Rs.5 lakh have been sanctioned and all necessary help is being extended."

Panjab University (PU) pipped the Savitribai Phule University (SPU), Pune, with a last-gasp effort to be crowned champions of the inauguration edition.

The two dominant universities ended up with 17 golds each. But PU with a total tally of 46 medals (19 silver, 10 bronze) as against SPU's 37 (11 silver, 9 bronze), walked away with the coveted trophy.

The second runners up trophy went to the Punjabi University, Patiala, with a total medal tally of 33 (13 gold, 6 silver, 14 bronze).

The athletes competed for glory in 17 sports disciplines: Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Fencing, Judo, Swimming, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Hockey, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Rugby and Kabaddi. (ANI)

