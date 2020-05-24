Kiren Rijiju extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote: "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes to everyone celebrating #EidAlFitr May Allah bring you joy, happiness, peace and prosperity on this blessed occasion. #EidMubarak."

Eid will be celebrated in the country tomorrow, except in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala where it will be celebrated today.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Delhi's Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari has urged people to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines.

The observation of Eid-ul-Fitr depends upon sighting of the moon. It marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. (ANI)

