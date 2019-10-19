Kiren Rijiju felicitates Indian women boxers

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday felicitated Indian women boxers for their brilliant performance at the Women's World Boxing Championships held in Ulan-Ude, Russia.



India won a total of four medals - one silver and three bronze - at the championships in its best-ever performance at the event.



Manju Rani, who bagged a silver medal, was handed a cash prize of Rs 14 lakhs while the bronze medallists - MC Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain, and Jamuna Boro - were given Rs 8 lakhs each.



After winning a bronze medal, Kom (51kg) took her medal tally to eight at the Championships and became the most successful boxer in the event with eight medals in nine appearances.



Manju Rani, who made her debut at the championships, won her medal in the 48 kg category. Another debutant was Jamuna Boro, who won her medal in the 54kg event.



Borgohain won her second consecutive medal at the World Championships - a bronze in the 69 kg category.



The Indian women boxers have two attempts at qualifying for the Olympics through the Asia and Oceania Qualifier in Wuhan from February 3-14 and the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Paris from May 13-24.



Rijiju said that women boxers have brought honour to the country.



"Four medals have been a record for India. It has brought a kind of revolution for Indian boxing history as well as it has inspired other arenas (of sports) also. Which is really good," Rijiju said in an official statement.



"This token money prize that we are giving to the winners is encouragement from the government side but what is more important is that they have brought honour for the country and that they have not returned empty-handed. So whether it's boxing, weightlifting or other events India is breaking grounds and we are achieving better than what we had," he added. (ANI)

