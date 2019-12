Kiren Rijiju inaugurates cricket stadium in school

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju along with Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Member of Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurated a cricket stadium at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi Cantt on Wednesday.

The HRD minister and Rijiju also played a one over token match on the newly inaugurated Cricket Stadium.



"Played cricket with MoS for Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri @KirenRijiju & MP @M_Lekhi during the inauguration of Cricket Stadium at #KendriyaVidyalaya's No.1 in Delhi Cantt today," Nishank tweeted.

(ANI)