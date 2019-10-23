Kiren Rijiju inaugurates SAI's two-day vigilance seminar

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday inaugurated the two-day vigilance seminar on Preventive Vigilance and Integrity, organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The seminar was attended by SAI officials from all over India.

"Each of us must maintain the highest level of personal integrity because we are custodians of SAI, and we cannot indulge in activities that harm or undermine this organization." Rijiju said in an official statement.

Rijiju also pointed out that a system of grading SAI centers on the basis of the level of integrity of officers working at the centers, may also be considered.

Radheshyam Julaniya, Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Sandip Pradhan, Director General, Sports Authority of India, Anindo Majumdar, Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission were among the other speakers during the seminar.

A plethora of issues related to integrity at the workplace, including remedial actions to ensure fair procurement of goods and services were addressed by the speakers.

Sports Secretary, Radheyshyam Julaniya, while talking on the difference between personal and public integrity said: "One needs to reach a consensus between what is personal integrity and public integrity." He added that when there is a conflict between the two, larger public good must prevail. (ANI)

