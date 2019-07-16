Kiren Rijiju lauds athletes for securing top spot in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday lauded Indian weightlifters for securing the first position in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

Rijiju took to Twitter to write: "India secured 1st position and gave the best ever performance in the #Commonwealth #Weightlifting Championship. I'm extremely delighted to receive and meet the Indian athletes who just returned from Samoa."



In another tweet, Rijiju assured athletes that all possible care will be taken and best training facilities will be provided to them.

"I assured the athletes that all possible care will be taken and the best training facilities will be provided to them. It's such a proud moment for all of us that India secured 1st position and gave the best ever performance in the #Commonwealth #Weightlifting#Championship," Rijiju wrote on Twitter.



Indian 37-member contingent participated in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Apia, Samoa and had won 35 medals in the youth, junior, and senior categories. Indian team secured the first spot in the medal tally of the tournament. (ANI)

