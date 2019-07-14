Kiren Rijiju lauds Hima Das for winning gold

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday lauded sprinter Hima Das for winning the gold medal in 200-m at Kladno Athletics meet.

Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote, "Hearty congratulations @HimaDas8 for winning the gold in 200m at #KladnoAthleticsMeet in 23.43 secs, @muhammedanasyah won the 400m in a national record time of 45.21 secs and #VKVismaya won gold in women's 400m."



Das bagged the 200m gold and clocked the timing of 23.43 seconds. This is her third gold in less than two weeks.

Earlier, she won the gold in Kutno Athletics Meet and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.

Apart from Das, Mohammad Anas and VK Vismaya also won gold in Kladno Athletics Meet. Anas scalped gold in the 400m men's category with a national record time of 45.21 seconds while Vismaya won gold in 400m women's category. (ANI)