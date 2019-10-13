Kiren Rijiju lauds Lakshya Sen for winning Dutch Open

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has lauded shuttler Lakshya Sen for winning the Dutch Open men's singles title.

"Many congratulations to @Lakshya_Sen for winning his first-ever #BWFWorldTour title as he beat Yusuke Onedera 15-21, 21-14, 21-15 to win Dutch Open Super 100. @KirenRijiju congratulates the young shuttler," Kiren Rijiju Office tweeted.



In his maiden BWF World Tour title, Sen on Sunday defeated Japan's Yusuke Onodera 15-21, 21-14, 21-15 in a final that lasted for 63 minutes.

The Dutch Open is a BWF World Tour Super 100 tournament.

The 18-year-old Sen currently ranked 72nd, had won the Belgian Open last month and reached the finals of the Polish Open this year.

He had also won the Asian Junior Championships, a silver at Youth Olympic Games and a bronze medal at World Junior Championships last year. (ANI)

