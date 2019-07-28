Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju lauds Mary Kom for winning gold at President's Cup

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:07 IST

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has lauded Mary Kom for winning a gold medal at the 23rd President's Cup in Indonesia.
Rijiju took to Twitter and congratulated 36-year old Kom for winning a gold medal, Dear, @MangteC you are always a huge pride for India! Hearty congratulations to you on winning the Gold Medal for India at #PresidentCup Indonesia!."

Six-time world champion boxer Kom on Sunday clinched the medal by defeating Australian April Franks 5-0 without breaking a sweat.
Ever since the 51 kg category boxer became an Olympic weight, Mary has been juggling between 51 kg and her favourite 48 kg.
The Indian boxing icon, who has her world titles in 48 kg, also won 2012 Olympic bronze and 2019 India Open gold, both in 51 kg category.
The London Olympic bronze medallist is preparing for the 2020 qualifications. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:28 IST

Six women wrestlers earn spot in Senior World Championship 2019

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Six women wrestlers earned spots in the Senior World Championship 2019 in the selection trials here at Supervisors Training Centre on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:19 IST

Olympian swimmer held on charges of sexual harassment

Gwangju [South Korea], July 28 (ANI): A foreign swimmer here on Sunday was arrested over sexual harassment charges.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 18:08 IST

Steve Bruce determined to keep Sean Longstaff in Newcastle

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is firm that the club will not sell Sean Longstaff as rumours surface suggesting Manchester United is interested in the 21-year-old midfielder.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:41 IST

Mary Kom wins gold at President's Cup

Labuan Bajo [Indonesia], July 28 (ANI): Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom clinched the gold medal in the 23rd President's Cup in 51Kg category here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:22 IST

Boycott is strong word to use, says Heena Sidhu on 2022 CWG boycott plan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Indian shooter Heena Sidhu on Sunday said that boycott is a strong word to use but if we do not stand for shooting today, it could happen to any other sports as well.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:09 IST

No regrets, says Iniesta on leaving Barcelona

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta said he has 'no regrets' over making a move from Barcelona to the J1 League side.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:42 IST

Ponting pleased to see Warner and Smith perform in World Cup

Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said he was pleased to see both David Warner and Steve Smith perform in the World Cup despite being jeered by the English crowd.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:34 IST

Matthew Wade feels Alex Carey is going to be Australia's next...

Dubai [ICC], July 28 (ANI): Australia's Matthew Wade said Alex Carey is going to be team's next wicket-keeper and he is not pushing for the spot anymore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:20 IST

No difficulty in going to Pakistan to participate in Davis Cup:...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): After confirming India's participation in the Davis Cup slated to be played in Pakistan in September this year, All India Tennis Association's (AITA) Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee on Sunday said that there is no difficulty in going to Pakistan to t

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:13 IST

Australia set sight to win T20I series against England

Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Australia women's team coach Matthew Mott says that they are not in a mood to keep things lightly despite winning the Ashes as he aims to win the three-match T20I series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:56 IST

I'd definitely play Pattinson at Lord's: David Saker

Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Former Australia and England fast-bowling coach David Saker feels that James Pattinson is a must for the Australian side during the second Test match against England, scheduled to be played at Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:52 IST

Conte hints at Lukaku's move to Inter Milan

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte dropped a hint regarding Manchester United player Romelu Lukaku's potential move to the club amid rumours saying that the club is working to complete the squad.

Read More
iocl