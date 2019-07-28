Kiren Rijiju lauds Mary Kom for winning gold at President's Cup

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has lauded Mary Kom for winning a gold medal at the 23rd President's Cup in Indonesia.

Rijiju took to Twitter and congratulated 36-year old Kom for winning a gold medal, Dear, @MangteC you are always a huge pride for India! Hearty congratulations to you on winning the Gold Medal for India at #PresidentCup Indonesia!."



Six-time world champion boxer Kom on Sunday clinched the medal by defeating Australian April Franks 5-0 without breaking a sweat.

Ever since the 51 kg category boxer became an Olympic weight, Mary has been juggling between 51 kg and her favourite 48 kg.

The Indian boxing icon, who has her world titles in 48 kg, also won 2012 Olympic bronze and 2019 India Open gold, both in 51 kg category.

The London Olympic bronze medallist is preparing for the 2020 qualifications. (ANI)

