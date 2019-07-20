Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju lauds Shiva Thapa for winning gold at President's Cup

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:18 IST

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated boxer Shiva Thapa for winning gold in the President's Cup at Astana on Saturday.
In a series of tweets, Rijiju shared an incident of national training camp, where Thapa promised him of giving his best in the tournament.
"That day at national training camp @shivathapa promised me that he will give his best for India and today, he lives up to his commitment. Congratulations to him for winning the gold medal in men's 63 kg at the President's Cup #Boxing in Kazakhstan" he tweeted.

In another tweet, Rijiju said that he is proud of Thapa and wrote, "I'm so proud of you @shivathapa Well done & congratulations once again."

Thapa won a gold medal in the 63Kg category in the President's Cup at Astana.
He had to fight with Kazakhstan's Zakir Safiullin in the final game but his opponent had to pull out of the match due to injury.
Earlier, the 25-year-old boxer defeated Kyrgyzstan's Argon Kadiribekuulu 4-1 in the semi-final match.
Sweety Boora in the 81Kg category and Duryodhan Singh Negi in the 69Kg category won bronze medals after losing their respective knock-out bouts. (ANI)

