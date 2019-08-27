Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju meets shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju meets shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter)

Kiren Rijiju meets PV Sindhu, says shuttler made India proud

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Monday met shuttler PV Sindhu and said the badminton star has made the nation proud by becoming the first Indian to win gold at BWF World Championships.
"Honoured @Pvsindhu1 who created history and made India proud by winning the World Badminton Championship for the first time! My best wishes to her in her pursuit to bring more glory to India," Rijiju tweeted.

Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament on Sunday.
After her win, Sindhu arrived in India early Tuesday morning and was seen thanking fans for their support and said that she wished to win "many more medals for the country."
"I wish I'll get many more medals for this country. I would like to thank all my fans. It is because of their blessings and love that I am here today," she told ANI at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
"A great moment for me. I am really very proud to be an Indian," she added.
On Monday, she took to Twitter to express her emotions and feelings after achieving the feat and said that she failed to hold back her tears while witnessing the Indian flag go up on the venue amidst singing of the National anthem.
"I could not hold back my tears when I saw the Indian flag and heard the National anthem playing. Words can't express my feelings about yesterday's win at the World Championship," she tweeted.
The 24-year-old further stated that she had been preparing for so long and thanked her parents, coaches, and trainer for the victory. (ANI

