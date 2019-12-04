Kiren Rijiju pays tribute to 'Brave Marine Warriors' on Navy Day

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday paid tributes to the 'Brave Marine Warriors' on the occasion of the Navy Day for their courage, sacrifice and dedication.

"My heartfelt greetings to our "BRAVE MARINE WARRIORS" on the occasion of "INDIAN NAVY DAY". I salute their courage, sacrifice, discipline, dedication and determination for our beloved Motherland. India is proud of you," Rijiju tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Navy personnel.

"On Navy Day, we salute our courageous navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer," the Prime Minister said tweeting an 83-second video.

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as the Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

This year the theme of the Navy Day is 'Indian Navy-Salient, Strong and Swift'. (ANI)