Kiren Rijiju runs with ITBP personnel as part of Fit India movement

Auli (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday ran with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel as part of the Fit India Movement and felicitated the winners.

The minister is on a visit to Auli to support ITBP Mountaineering And Skiing Institute to promote winter sports in the country.

Auli is a hill station located in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand.

On Saturday, the minister also rode a snow scooter with the ITBP jawans.

Mountaineering and Skiing Institute, a premier institution of the country for the sport, was established in 1973 as a Winter Craft Wing of the Force. In 1990, it was re-christened as Mountaineering and Skiing Institute, according to its website.

The institute imparts specialised training to the members of the force in mountaineering, skiing, survival in high altitude, rescue operations and river rafting.

The alumni of this institute have represented India in Winter Asiad, World Police Games, and its rafters have established a record in River Rafting in Alaknanda-Ganga from Vishnu Prayag to Rishikesh through turbulent waters and rapids over a stretch of 265 km in 1994. The 'famous mountaineers' of the Force have been trained in this Institute. (ANI)

