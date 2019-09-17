Kiren Rijiju sanctions Rs 5 crore for Anju Bobby George's academy

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 5 crore to athlete Anju Bobby George's Athletics Academy at Bengaluru.

George is the only Indian to win a World Athletics Championships medal. She clinched a bronze medal in the long jump at Paris in 2003.

Rijiju took to Twitter to write: "Happy to meet Anju Bobby George, the first-ever and the only Indian to win a World Athletics Championships medal (Long Jump Bronze medal) at Paris in 2003. Today, sanctioned Rs 5 crore for her Athletics Academy at Bangaluru." (ANI)

