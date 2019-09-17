Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju with Anju Bobby George in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju with Anju Bobby George in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Kiren Rijiju sanctions Rs 5 crore for Anju Bobby George's academy

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 5 crore to athlete Anju Bobby George's Athletics Academy at Bengaluru.
George is the only Indian to win a World Athletics Championships medal. She clinched a bronze medal in the long jump at Paris in 2003.
Rijiju took to Twitter to write: "Happy to meet Anju Bobby George, the first-ever and the only Indian to win a World Athletics Championships medal (Long Jump Bronze medal) at Paris in 2003. Today, sanctioned Rs 5 crore for her Athletics Academy at Bangaluru." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:50 IST

David Alaba out for two-three weeks, confirms Niko Kovac

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Bayern Munich's David Alaba is set to stay out of action for two-three weeks, manager Niko Kovac confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:18 IST

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini confirm...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday said Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini have confirmed their availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:01 IST

Bangladesh A squad announced for Sri Lanka tour

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 17 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday announced their 16-man A squad which will tour to Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:19 IST

UAE announce 15-man squad for T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019

Dubai [UAE], Sept 17 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced its 15-man squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:06 IST

Fans always expect Real Madrid to win Champions League, says Eden Hazard

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Real Madrid's Eden Hazard said that fans have 'so much expectation' and always want them to win the Champions League.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:01 IST

Upcoming T20Is will help in preparation for 2020 T20 World Cup,...

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As South Africa and India get ready to face-off each other in the second T20I of the three-match series, Men in Blue batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that the upcoming T20Is will help team India in preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:12 IST

Neymar's Champions League suspension reduced to two games

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar's Champions League suspension on Tuesday was reduced from three games to two games by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:53 IST

Scotland smashes 2nd highest T20I total as associate nation

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 17 (ANI): Scotland defeated the Netherlands by 58 runs after scoring 252 in the second match of the ongoing Tri-Series on Monday here at Dublin.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:45 IST

Extra cricket benefitted me, says Alyssa Healy

Dubai [UAE], September 17 (ANI): Amid a busy schedule, Australia women batter Alyssa Healy said that 'extra cricket' has benefitted her game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:41 IST

Stokes blasts English daily over his 'secret family tragedy' report

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Tuesday issued a statement against an English daily after they published a report about the cricketer's "secret family tragedy".

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:38 IST

Stay away from Biryani, Nihari: Misbah's mantra to keep his team...

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 17 (ANI): Remember the cricket fan who lost his cool over Pakistan players eating too many burgers and pizzas after the team's debacle against India in World Cup 2019? Seems like the new head coach-cum-chief-selector Misbah-ul-Haq has taken his words seriously as he has come up

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:15 IST

No reason why Rohit cannot succeed as an opener in Tests, says...

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series, Men in Blue batting coach Vikram Rathour lauded opener Rohit Sharma and said there is no reason why the batsman cannot succeed in Test cricket.

 

Read More
iocl