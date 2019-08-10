Kiren Rijiju takes up #BottleCapChallenge

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Keeping the trend alive, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday took up the #BottleCapChallenge.

The one who does the #BottleCapChallenge opens the bottle by kicking the bottle cap.

Rijiju took to Twitter and shared his video taking up the challenge.

"The spirit of sportsmanship must remain forever," he captioned the video.

The spirit of sportsmanship must remain forever 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cOHSmDKIdC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 10, 2019



Earlier, India batsman Shikhar Dhawan, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and England pacer Jofra Archer also took the challenge and did it in their own unique way.

Dhawan and Singh uncapped the bottle by playing a shot targeting the bottle cap and thus dislodged the cap. Whereas, Archer bowled a ball to remove the bottle cap. (ANI)