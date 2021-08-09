Kiren Rijiju terms India's performance in Tokyo Olympics 'historic'

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics has been "historic" since India won seven medals including a gold in the track and field event.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged a gold medal for India on Saturday and as a result, India registered its first-ever gold in athletics at the Games.

Bajrang Punia (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) also won medals in the Tokyo Games.



"The Tokyo Olympics is historic for two-three reasons. Our contingent was of 127 players, who participated in it, this is a record. We won the seven medals including the gold medal," Rijiju told reporters here.

"We won a gold medal in athletics for the first time. The Tokyo 2020 has been historic for India and today all players will get a grand welcome," he added.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors.

About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

The Tokyo Olympic Games came to end after a stunning closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Sunday. Once the Games were declared as closed, the Olympic flame was extinguished. (ANI)

