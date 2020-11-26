Kiren Rijiju to inaugurate global sports summit FICCI Turf 2020

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Following its successful run over the past nine years, FICCI is organising the 10th Global Sports Summit - Turf 2020 on December 8 and 9.

The summit will comprise India's first virtual global sports and fitness exhibition, along with the international conference on the business of sports, and the India Sports Awards.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will deliver the inaugural address. The event will witness the participation of sports personalities and federations.



A release said that India Sports Awards is an attempt by FICCI to applaud the achievements and contributions of Indian athletes and various stakeholders of the ecosystem who have done noteworthy work to promote sports and bring pride to the nation.

It said the International Conference on Business of Sports provides a platform for strategic dialogue to bring together policy-makers and the who's who of Indian and international sports industry to deliberate on profitable promotion and grassroots development of the sports in the country, particularly given current challenging circumstances.

In addition, this year FICCI is also organising India's 1st virtual Global Sports and Fitness Exhibition, bringing together domestic and international buyers, sellers and service providers. The exhibitors will have a unique opportunity to connect with consumers across the world through a low-cost, easy to access platform.

Dilip Chenoy, Secretary-General, FICCI, said they are committed to finding innovative and effective ways to promote the development of sports and sports business in the country. "We hope this platform will facilitate further industry participation in developing grassroots sports and finding solutions to convert current challenges into opportunities."

The conference will include panels on topics such as grassroots development, technology in sports, esports and fantasy sports, women empowerment, and state partnerships. (ANI)

