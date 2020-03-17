Kiren Rijiju urges people to not take coronavirus issue lightly

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that we must not take the coronavirus issue lightly and urged people to wash hands properly.

Rijiju posted a video on his Twitter in which he took the #SafeHands Challenge which was started by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with an aim to spread awareness about washing hands.

"It is very important that we wash our hands properly all the time and also spread awareness. Coronavirus is an issue which we must not take lightly. Never forget to wash your hands properly," Rijiju said in the video.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and sprinter Hima Das had asked Rijiju to take the challenge.

The minister captioned the video as: "I accept your challenge @Pvsindhu1 @HimaDas8 We all can definitely stop the spread of #COVID2019 , I now challenge @smritiirani ji, @manikabatra_TT @AdnanSamiLive to make sure everyone washes hands properly. #SafeHandsChallenge @WHO."

According to the Health Ministry, 126 people have tested positive for COVID-19 till Tuesday across India with three deaths one each in Karnataka, Delhi, and Maharashtra. (ANI)

