Kiren Rijiju, Vidyut Jammwal flag off 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon'

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 31 (ANI): On the occasion of National Unity Day, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal flagged off a 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' at Jaisalmer.

The event has been organised by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and will go on for thee days in which over 100 ITBP jawans and personnel of various central armed police forces (CAPFs) are participating.

The walkathon march will continue day and night and will also pass through the dunes of the Thar desert in the area located along the India-Pakistan border.



For most of the part during the march, the track runs along the International Boundary known for many battles and war with Kishangarh Fort being a prominent location en-route.

The Union Sports Minister also walked the first few kilometres of the walkathon along with participants and said "it is the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister to make the Fit India Movement into a people's movement and take it to every corner of the country. The forces themselves are fit but by walking 200km on the borders of Jaisalmer they aim to motivate every citizen of the country that if they can cover 200km as a walkathon, every citizen can take up fitness in one form or the other."

Actor and fitness Icon Vidyut Jammwal said: "This is a great initiative that the government is taking, and for Fit India to reach every nook and corner of the country, it is not enough to have fitness events only in urban centres or in big towns but actually take it to every small place. With this event being organised in the desert, it goes to show that the government is serious about taking this initiative to every nook and corner."

Apart from ITBP, the march also has the representation of officials of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), Assam Rifles and National Security Guard (NSF).

'Fit India Walkathon' aims to create awareness about fit and healthy lifestyle in India and comes on the heels of recently concluded 'Fit India Freedom Run' that saw the participation of over 6.5 crore people across India. (ANI)

