Kiren Rijuju flags off 'Great Ganga Run' marathon

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju along with Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat flagged off "Great Ganga Run" at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

The marathon was organised to create awareness about 'Ganga'.

"It is a good initiative by Ministry of Jal Shakti. This marathon has been organised by them. It has a very elaborative message. Ganga is very important for the country and we needed to create awareness. In this marathon, people from every age group are participating. I would like to congratulate the organisers on getting a number of people involved with Namami Gange Marathon," Rijiju told reporters.

"We were preparing for this event for one month. We had online registrations. Almost 20,000 enrolled for this marathon. It is nice to see so many people turning up for the marathon. We will organise Ganga Expedition from October 9 as well," Gajendra Singh said.

(ANI)


