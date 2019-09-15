Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijuju flags off 'Great Ganga Run' marathon

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 08:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju along with Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat flagged off "Great Ganga Run" at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.
The marathon was organised to create awareness about 'Ganga'.
"It is a good initiative by Ministry of Jal Shakti. This marathon has been organised by them. It has a very elaborative message. Ganga is very important for the country and we needed to create awareness. In this marathon, people from every age group are participating. I would like to congratulate the organisers on getting a number of people involved with Namami Gange Marathon," Rijiju told reporters.
"We were preparing for this event for one month. We had online registrations. Almost 20,000 enrolled for this marathon. It is nice to see so many people turning up for the marathon. We will organise Ganga Expedition from October 9 as well," Gajendra Singh said.
On August 5, the Central government abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. They also brought in a Jammu and Kashmir Re-Organisation bill bifurcating the state into two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
"Yesterday, I met a number of young people from Jammu and Kashmir. They want to take part in sports. We are making plans for different cities and villages. Sabko saath lekar chalenge," Rijiju said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 07:43 IST

Fifth Ashes Test: England extend lead to 382, end day three in a...

London [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): England ended day three of the fifth and final Test in the ongoing Ashes in a strong position after extending their lead to 382 in the second innings here at the Oval.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:23 IST

Pankaj Advani defeats Mike Russell to enter final of World...

Mandalay [Myanmar], Sep 15 (ANI): India's leading cueist Pankaj Advani on Saturday overcame England's Mike Russell 5-2 in the semifinals of IBSF World Billiards Championship in Mandalay, Myanmar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:20 IST

Tottenham thrash Crystal Palace by 4-0

London [UK], Sept 14 (ANI): Tottenham registered a massive 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the ongoing Premier League here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:03 IST

Liverpool secure 3-1 win over Newcastle

Liverpool [UK], Sept 14 (ANI): Liverpool continued their winning streak in the Premier League as they defeated Newcastle by 3-1 here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:13 IST

Kapil Dev 'given consent' to become chancellor of Haryana Sports...

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Soon after announcing that former India cricketer Kapil Dev will be appointed as the first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonepat, Haryana minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the venerable player has given his consent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:34 IST

Saurabh Chaudhary beats own world record score

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Asian Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary during the finals of the Men's 10M Air Pistol national shooting trials T7 on Saturday won a score of 246.8, beating his own finals world record score of 246.3.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:37 IST

Spin attack will play a key part, says Gary Wilson

Dubai [UAE], Sept 14 (ANI): Gary Wilson, Ireland's T20I captain believes that spin attack will play a major role in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, which kicks off from October 18.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:22 IST

India defeats Bangladesh by 5 runs in Under-19 Asia Cup final

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 14 (ANI): India defeated Bangladesh by five runs to clinch the Under-19 Asia Cup title on Saturday here at Colombo.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:17 IST

Dani Ceballos needs to adapt faster: Unai Emery

Leeds [UK], Sept 14 (ANI): Arsenal manager Unai Emery said that Dani Ceballos needs to adapt faster with them.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:48 IST

South Africa is under pressure: Madan Lal

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A day before the commencement of T20I series, former cricketer Madan Lal said that South Africa is under pressure to face India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:02 IST

India's net practice session cancelled due to rain

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): India's net practice session was cancelled due to rain in Dharamshala on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:53 IST

Smith not the only reason for Australia's success in Ashes: Ponting

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 14 (ANI): Former Australian team Captain Ricky Ponting believes batsman Steve Smith isn't the sole reason for Aussies' success in the Ashes 2019.

Read More
iocl