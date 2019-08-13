Kirron Kher inaugurates several facilities at Government Model High School in Sector 45

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Tuesday inaugurated basketball and volleyball courts at Government Model High School in Sector 45.

Apart from basketball and volleyball courts, she also inaugurated bicycle parking and a stage built in the school. From the bicycle parking facility, there will be a provision of parking 250 cycles.

Kher had given Rs 32 lakh from the MPLADS for these development works in the school. Kher said that she is happy that with the money given from the MPLADS, the students will get better sports facilities.

Moreover, Kher also tried her hands at basketball.

Senior Deputy Mayor Hardeep Singh, Area Councillor and Deputy Mayor Kanwarjeet Rana and Chief Engineer of Chandigarh Administration Mukesh Anand were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

