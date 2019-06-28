KISS founder Achyuta Samanta
KISS founder Achyuta Samanta

KISS rugby players receive praise from founder Achyuta Samanta

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:04 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and KIIT students have received praise from founder Achyuta Samanta after the Indian women's rugby team scripted history by clinching their first ever international 15s victory against top-ranked Singapore 21-19 and winning Bronze Medal at the Asia Women's Div-1 Rugby 15s Championship.
"Our students have been representing India and Odisha regularly at international and national level sports meets, including Olympics, Asian, and Commonwealth Games," said Samanta during a press meet on Friday.
Sumitra Nayak, Hupi Majhi, Rajani Sabar, Meerarani Hembram and Parbati Kisku were the five players who played for the Indian side.
Moreover, it was a penalty by KISS's Nayak in the dying minutes of the match that sealed a narrow victory for India.
Samanta praised the players as he said: "KISS Rugby players, both boys and girls, have bought laurels for Indian many times. They have been getting a place in both Men and Women National Rugby Team for the last five years and performing very well in national and international championships."
KISS is the world's largest tribal residential institution that provides accommodation, food, healthcare, and education from KG and PG, vocational training and all other basic amenities of life absolutely free to 30,000 tribal children.
Since KISS and KIIT's inception, they have created world-class sports infrastructure and have produced more than 5,000 sports talents in over 30 disciplines.
On the occasion, Samanta also thanked all the members of Indian Women Rugby team along with officials of Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Odisha Rugby Football Associations (ORFA). (ANI)

