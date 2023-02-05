KIYG Day 7: Two national youth records shattered in steeplechase race, shot put

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Two more national youth records were broken on day seven of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh (KIYG2022MP) and both of them came at the TT Nagar stadium in Bhopal, where the track and field competitions are taking place.

First, Delhi's Sonam, broke the record in the Girls' 2000m steeplechase, finishing with a time of 6.45.71 mins and then later in the Boys' Shot put final, Rajasthan's Siddharth Choudhary, heaved the iron ball to a distance of 21.04m to claim a new national youth record. In the larger scheme of things, Maharashtra (25 gold) seems to have regained the advantage at the top of the table, but Haryana (22 gold) and hosts Madhya Pradesh (21 gold) were lying second and third with very little to choose in terms of gold medals, in between them.

The stars of the day, however, were Sonam and Siddharth as they brought superlative efforts to the fore. Sonam left behind her second-placed rival C. Keerthana of Telangana more than half a minute behind in the distance race, with a fantastic burst of speed in the final leg. Siddharth's effort of 21.04m was also almost a meter and a half ahead of Uttar Pradesh's (UP) Ashutosh Dubey, who flung 19.70m for silver. Ekta Dey of Madhya Pradesh (M.P) and Anurag Singh Kaler won bronze in the Girls' steeplechase and Boy's Shot put respectively.

At Gwalior's Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), where the Gymnastics competition concluded on the day, Maharashtra's Sanyukta Kale was the star winning three gold medals in Girls' Rhythmic Gymnastics. Sanyukta won the Clubs, Hoop and Ball events to totally dominate the discipline. Jammu & Kashmir's Muskan Rana came second to her in each of the three events.

The other six Gymnastics golds were evenly distributed between hosts M.P (Dipesh Lashkari- Boys Horizontal Bar), UP (Jatin Kumar Kanojia- Boys Parallel Bar), Telangana (Surabhi Prasanna- Girls Vault), Gujarat (Nishi Bhavsar- Girls Balancing Beam), West Bengal (Soumili Karar- Girls Floor Exercise) and Maharashtra (Urvi Wagh-Girls Uneven Bars).

At the Mulna stadium in Balaghat, host MP qualified for the semifinals of the Girls' football competition in front of a crowd of 2000 adoring fans, when they defeated Kerala 3-1 in a must-win game. After a goalless second half a wonderful Monisha Singh free-kick gave the hosts the lead and they pressed further ahead after that. Kerala got a consolation goal in the dying minutes. In the second game, Arunachal Pradesh put 17 goals past Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, without reply.

At Indore's Emerald Heights ground in Boys' football, Punjab also qualified for the final four with a 3-0 win over Arunachal. In the other game, Kerala beat M.P. 5-0 to also make the semis.

The Kabaddi competitions also began at Indore's Abhay Prashal on day seven with a flurry of group games lined up. Among the Girls, MP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar won their games while Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and UP were the winners, among the Boys.

Group games also continued in hockey at the M.P Women's Hockey Academy turf in Gwalior. Host MP continued to impress in both the Boys and Girls categories as their boys beat Jharkhand 5-1, while the Girls put five past Odisha without reply. Among the other winners on the day were UP (Girls), Punjab (Girls), UP (Boys), Punjab (Boys) and Haryana (Boys). The Girls' group game between Haryana and Jharkhand ended in a stalemate.

In Shooting, where two gold medals were up for grabs, 17-year-old son of former Olympian and chief national Rifle coach Joydeep Karmakar, Adriyan Karmakar, won gold in the Boys 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event defeating Rajasthan's Manvendra Shekhawat 16-12 in the gold medal clash. In the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event, the gold went to Keshav Chaudhary and Sanskriti Bana of UP who beat Shubham Bisla and Suruchi of Haryana 16-8 in the decider.



Other Athletics results

800m Boys- Shakeel (Raj) gold in 1.52.15 mins, Somnath Chauhan (Har) silver, Adarsh Maurya (M.P) bronze

800m Girls- Asha Kiran Barla (Jha) gold in 2.07.37, Laxita Sandilea (Guj), Riya Nitin Patil (Mah)

200m Boys- Varun Oori Manohar (TN) gold in 21.67sec, Mangal Yadav (UP) silver, Abhay Singh (M.P) bronze

Long Jump (Boys)- Balajeeva K (TN) 7.28m, Mahesh Satish Jadhav (Mah) silver, Laxmikant Singh (UP) bronze

200m Girls- Shivkanya Mukati (M.P) gold in 25.10 secs, Tamanna (Har) silver, Megha S (Ker) bronze

Discus Throw (Boys)- Rishabh (Har) gold in 57.74m, Sumit Kumar (Raj) silver, Ritik (Har) bronze

High Jump (Girls)- Priya Mridha (WB) 1.63m gold, Shravani Ramchandra (Mah) silver, Reet Rathor (UP) bronze

4x400m relay Boys- Delhi gold (S Rawat, Sandeep Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Arman Ahmad 3.22.38m), Tamil Nadu silver, Haryana bronze

4x400 relay Girls- Maharashtra (Isha Rajesh Jadhav, Vaishnavi Chandu, Riya Patil, Anushka Dattatray

2000m steeplechase Boys- Ajit Kumar (M.P) gold 6.01.11m, Sumit Rathee (Har) silver, Suhel Beg (UK) bronze. (ANI)

