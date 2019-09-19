Kohli congratulates Vinesh Phogat for winning bronze in World Wrestling Championships

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday congratulated wrestler Vinesh Phogat on winning a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships (WWC) and securing a berth for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics">Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"Superb performance by @Phogat_Vinesh, for winning the Bronze medal at the World Championships and congratulations on qualifying for the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics," Kohli tweeted.



On Wednesday, Phogat clinched a bronze medal in women's 53-kg category of the WWC after defeating Greece's Maria Prevolariki 4-1.

On the same day, she had secured a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after an impressive 8-2 win against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt.

Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the 53-kg category.

She had bagged gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. In the 2018 Asian Games, she clinched a gold medal in the 50-kg category. (ANI)

