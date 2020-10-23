Kohli's never giving up attitude inspires me, says Ritu Phogat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): India's Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ritu Phogat said that Men in Blue and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli's never giving up attitude inspires her and added that she watches her favourite player's matches whenever she gets time off from training.





Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket LIVE' Ritu said, "When it comes to cricket and IPL, I am a really big Virat Kohli fan. Whenever I get time off from training, I watch his team RCB's matches and fully support them. I find Virat Kohli's style of playing very smooth & pure, and I like that a lot. He never gives up and always gives his 100 per cent on the field, I find that very inspiring."

The 26-year-old further said that Kohli's training videos motivate her. She asked for support for her upcoming ONE: Inside the Matrix fight against Cambodian MMA sensation Nou Srey Pov on October 30.

"I am inspired and feel motivated by Virat Kohli's training videos on social media. I support and cheer for Virat Kohli's team RCB and I hope you all will give me your support and cheer for me this Friday," Ritu said. (ANI)

