Kolkata's Mitrabha Guha becomes India's 72nd Grandmaster

Novi Sad [Serbia], November 9 (ANI): Kolkata based International Master Mitrabha Guha has become the 72nd Grandmaster of India after completing the requirement by securing his third and final GM norm at GM Third Saturday Mix 220 - Novi Sad, Serbia.

The 20-year-old who scored his second GM-norm at the Sheikh Russel GM tournament in Bangladesh, a fortnight ago had already crossed the 2500 barrier in the second round of the tournament.

To achieve the GM title, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points.



All India Chess Federation (AICF) congratulated Mitrabha for the remarkable achievement after he defeated GM Nikola Sedlak of Serbia in the ninth round.

"Kolkata based International Master Mitrabha Guha becomes the 72nd Grandmaster of the country after completing the requirement by securing his third and final GM norm at GM Third Saturday Mix 220 - Novi Sad, Serbia. All India Chess Federation congratulate Mitrabha for the achievement," AICF wrote on their website.

On Sunday, Nagpur-based teenager Sankalp Gupta became the 71st Grandmaster of India after completing the third and final norm at the GM Ask 3 round-robin event in Arandjelovac. (ANI)

