Korea Masters: Kidami Srikanth, Sammer Verma crash out after losing second round matches

Gwangju [South Korea], Nov 21 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma were knocked out of the ongoing Korea Masters after losing their respective second-round matches on Thursday.

Srikanth faced a defeat at the hands of Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama 14-21, 19-21. The encounter lasted for 37-minute. Tsuneyama had the upper hand in the match as he registered a straight two-game win. Srikanth tried to make a come back in the second game and gave a tough fight but at last, lost the match.

On the other hand, Verma lost to South Korea's Kim DongHun 19-21, 12-21 in a 39-minute long clash. (ANI)

