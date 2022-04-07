Korea Open: India's Lakshya Sen loses in straight games in second round

Suncheon [South Korea], April 7 (ANI): India's Lakshya Sen lost in straight games to World No. 24 Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia in the second round of men's singles of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Thursday in a match that lasted for 33 minutes here at Palma Stadium.



The first game was a closely fought battle between the two as both players were tied at 7-7. The Indian world no.9 Sen won two points to take a 9-7 lead but the Indonesian won six points one trot to race to a 13-9 lead. Lakshya Sen too fought back winning five consecutive points to make it 15-14 in his favour. At 20-20, the Indonesian World No.24 won two points on the trot to win the opening game 22-20.

In the second game, Lakshya Sen started trailing right from the beginning. Trailing at 5-6 the World Championship medallist lost his plot as Shesar Hiren Rhustavito raced away with the game making it a one-sided affair winning it 21-9.

It was an early exit for the Indian shuttler as he lost 20-22 9-21 to a player ranked much lower than him. (ANI)

