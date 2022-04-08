Korea Open: Kidambi Srikanth enters semi-final

Suncheon [South Korea], April 8 (ANI): India's Kidambi Srikanth beats Son Wanho of South Korea in a three-game encounter to enter the semi-finals of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Friday here at the Palma Stadium.

Local lad Son Wanho started off taking a 2-0 lead but the World No. 12 Indian shuttler Srikanth won five consecutive points to take a lead and from there on he never looked and took the game by a comfortable margin of 21-12.



In the second game Son Wanho made a comeback by taking a 6-2 but the World Championship silver medallist Srikanth clawed his way back to take an l2-10 lead. With scores levelled at 16, the match could have gone either way but the Korean shuttler held his nerves to win it 21-18 and take the match to a decider.

In the third and final game, Srikanth started off taking a 4-0 lead and never looked back winning the third and final game by a comfortable margin of 21-12.

Srikanth won the quarter-final match 21-12 18-21 21-12 in one hour and two minutes and he will take on the winner of Jonatan Christie and Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final. (ANI)

