Korea Open: P Kashyap defeats Lu Chia Hung in first-round clash

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:17 IST

Incheon [South Korea], Sept 25 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap thrashed Taiwan's Lu Chia Hung 21-16, 21-16 in a first-round match of the Korea Open here on Wednesday.
Kashyap, 33, outclassed the lower-ranked, currently 61th, Taiwanese in the 42 minute-long encounter to enter the second round.
Earlier in the day, Sai Praneeth lost the first game by 21-9 and retired midway in the second after trailing by 11-7 in another first-round duel.
In the women's singles, PV Sindhu crashed out of the tournament, losing 21-7, 22-24, 15-21 at the hands of USA's Beiwen Zhang in a first-round clash. (ANI)

