Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap enters third round

Incheon [South Korea], Sept 26 (ANI): Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap entered the third round of ongoing Korea Open on Thursday as he defeated Malaysia's, Daren Liew.

Kashyap outclassed Liew 21-17, 11-21, 21-12 in a match that lasted for about 56 minutes.

The 33-year-old scripted a win in the first game, but Liew came back strongly in the second game to level the honours in the match.

In a must-win set, Kashyap was able to showcase his 'A' game and he ended up winning it to scrip a win in the match.

Kashyap had registered an easy 21-16, 21-16 win over Lu Chia Hung of Chinese Taipei in the second round of the tournament. He is the lone Indian to stay alive in the competition.

On Wednesday, both PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were knocked out of the tournament in the first round. Sindhu lost the match while Nehwal was forced to retire.

B Sai Praneeth was also knocked out of the tournament in the men's singles match. (ANI)

