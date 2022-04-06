Korea Open: Top seed Anthony Ginting suffers shock loss in first round

Seoul [South Korea], April 5 (ANI): Lucas Claerbout bagged the biggest win of his men's singles career on Tuesday as he defeated the top seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the Korea Open 2022 opening round.

The 21-16, 21-13 victory, the 29-year-old's first over a world top five, was achieved in 42 minutes against the off-form Indonesian at the year's second HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

For the world No.5 Ginting, the loss continues his underwhelming start to 2022, following exits at German Open 2022 (last 16), All England Open 2022 (quarter-final) and Swiss Open 2022 (semi-final).



Another men's singles player to fall early was home hope Heo Kwanghee, who lost 21-12, 21-16 to China's world No.154 Weng Hong Yang.

India's HS Prannoy, the runner-up to Jonatan Christie in Basel two weeks ago, also succumbed to Cheam June Wei in straight games.

Prannoy's compatriot Lakshya Sen, who has had an impressive start to the season, was taken the distance by 21-year-old Korean Choi Ji Hoon before prevailing 14-21, 21-16, 21-18.

Leading women singles seed Chen Yu Fei, however, did not encounter such problems in her opener, needing just 36 minutes to see off Phittayaporn Chaiwan 21-12, 21-14. (ANI)

