Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Harbhajan Singh named in AICS

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth and spinner Harbhajan Singh have been named in the All India Council of Sports (AICS), an advisory body for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Other notable names in the list include Deepa Malik (athletics), Yogeshwar Dutt (Wrestling).

Singh has been named in the category of "6 Former Eminent Sportsperson from different sports disciplines". Apart from him, C. Honnappa (Kabaddi), Potsangbam Renedy Singh (football), Dutt, Sumrai Tete (Hockey) and Sushil Doshi (Cricket) are there in the category.

Whereas, Srikkanth has been named in the "2 Sports Administrators" category along with Arunima Sinha (Mountaineering). Malik is included in the "3 Sports Experts" along with Anjali Bhagwat (Shooting) and Prashanti Singh (Basketball).

In the "4 Eminent Coach", Limba Ram (Archery), Maha Singh Rao (Wrestling), PT Usha (Athletics) and Bachendri Pal (Mountaineering) have been included.

VK Malhorta has been named as the President (Minister of State) of the council which aims to spread the culture of sports and encourage sports events at various levels etc. (ANI)

