Kshitij Naveed Kaul cruises to six-shot win at Chattogram Open 2022

Chattogram [Bangladesh], March 13 (ANI): India's Kshitij Naveed Kaul cruised to a comfortable six-shot win after a solid final round display of four-under 68 at the Chattogram Open 2022 played here at the Bhatiary Golf and Country Club.

The 21-year-old Kaul (71-63-67-68), the overnight leader by five shots, drove home the advantage scoring eight birdies at the cost of two bogeys and a double-bogey in round four to total 19-under 269 at the INR 50 lakh event and register his third triumph on the PGTI. Kshitij collected a prize money cheque worth INR 8,08,250 that lifted him from 10th to the first position in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Bangladesh's leading star Md Siddikur Rahman (71-66-69-69), who was overnight tied second, finished as runner-up at 13-under 275 after his last round of 69.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul, who won his last PGTI event in November 2021, had an eventful front-nine as he made five birdies but dropped a bogey and a double-bogey. Kshitij's front-nine featured two long conversions, two excellent bunker shots and a fantastic approach shot that landed within inches of the flag. He had nine one-putts on the front-nine.

With his commanding lead still intact, Kaul closed out the match with a steady back-nine sinking three birdies against a lone bogey. He ended up with the day's best score of 68 and birdies on all four par-5 holes.

Kshitij, who turned pro in 2018 and was the best performing rookie that season, said, "I was just focused on repeating what I did over the last two days. I managed to execute my plans well on the final day. All aspects of my game came together this week, especially my short game. Before the start of the round, I had a feeling that I would putt really well today and that's what I did with just 23 putts in the day.



"I was confident from the start of the week and felt I could win. It's been great to win two titles in such a short span of time. I've had a terrific start to the year and would like to make it count from here on," added Kaul, who had posted a top-5 finish on the PGTI last week.

Two-time Asian Tour winner Md Siddikur Rahman had an eagle-two on the ninth along with four birdies and three bogeys during his fourth round of 69. However, he was unable to mount a challenge for the lead on the final day.

Bangladesh's Badal Hossain (71-67-70-69), the only other player besides Kshitij and Siddikur to shoot four sub-par rounds this week, fired a 69 in the fourth round to move up three spots to tied third at 11-under 277.

Md Akbar Hossain (67-66-73-71), another Bangladesh golfer who was tied for second after the penultimate round, dropped one spot to tied third after his 71 in round four.

Sunit Chowrasia was the second Indian to finish inside the top-5 as he claimed fifth place at 10-under 278.

Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah took sixth place at nine-under 279.

India's Chiragh Kumar, who was tied second after round three along with Siddikur and Akbar, ended the week in seventh place at eight-under 280. (ANI)

