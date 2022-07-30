Kushagra Rawat finishes last in men's 200m freestyle event in CWG 2022

Birmingham [UK], July 30 (ANI): Indian swimmer Kushagra Rawat has failed to qualify for the next stage of the Freestyle Heat event as the swimmer finished 8th with the timing of 1:54.56 in the ongoing CWG 2022 on Saturday.

Earlier, Srihari Natraj qualified for the final of the men's 100 m backstroke event on Friday.

Natraj reached the finals by clocking 54.55s at his event. He finished at 4th in the semi-final 2 and seventh overall in the semi-finals to seal his position in the final where he will be battling it out for a medal against the likes of Pieter Coetze (South Africa), Brodie Paul Williams (England), Andrew Jeffcoat (New Zealand), Bradley Woodward (Australia) among others.

Indian para-swimmer Ashish Kumar Singh finished at the 8th position in the finals of men's 100 m backstroke S9 final and failed to land up a podium position. He clocked 1:18.21 in the finals.



Australia's Elijah Winnington finished first in Heat 3 with the timings of 1:46:87. South Africa's Matthew Sates finished just behind Winnington with the time of 1:48:25 qualifying for the next stage of the competition alongside Australian.

Previously, Nataraj had qualified for the men's 100m backstroke swimming semifinal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday. Nataraj finished third in heat 4 with a timing of 54.68s.

While Sajan Prakash was eliminated in the men's 50m butterfly event as he finished eighth with a time of 25.01s. Also, In Men's 400m Freestyle heats, Rawat finished at the bottom at 14th position with a clocking of 3:57.45 and was eliminated.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will conclude on August 8.

India will be represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines. (ANI)

