Ladakh Scouts win Khelo India Ice Hockey Championship

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Ladakh Scouts won the first-ever Khelo India Ice Hockey Championship after defeating Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 3-2 in the final at NDS Indoor stadium here on Sunday.

In the nail-biting encounter, the Ladakh Scouts were able to outclass the ITBP. 13 teams participated in the Khelo India Ice Hockey Championship.

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games was successfully concluded in Assam last month. Around 6,800 athletes across 37 (states and union territories) teams competed in a total of 20 sports events.

Khelo India is an initiative taken by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to aware people about the importance of sports and fitness. The ultimate goal of the program is to develop India as a sporting nation and to promote sports in the country. (ANI)

