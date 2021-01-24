Lahiri to return next week as Si Woo Kim flies Asian flag at Amex golf

California [USA], January 24 (ANI): Anirban Lahiri will return to action next week but before that his fellow Asian professionals looked set to make a mark at the American Express Championship.

Korea's Si Woo Kim shot a 5-under 67 to share the third-round lead with Max Homa and Tony Finau. And that was despite his putter letting him down at the time.

The 25-year-old Kim snared five birdies against no bogeys at PGA West Stadium Course to tie for the lead on 15-under 201 and give himself an opportunity to win a third PGA TOUR victory, his last being THE PLAYERS Championship in 2017.



Lahiri will be back at the tee at the Farmers Insurance to try and make up for the missed cut this week. Lahiri shot 68 and 73 and missed the cut by a whisker, one shot. Lahiri, whose last global win came in India at the Indian Open 2015, said, "I need to gather myself and get ready for next week. I still believe my game is in a good place but I need to cut down some unforced errors and get consistent."

Homa, who has one career title, carded a 65 which featured nine birdies and a double bogey while Finau returned a 67 highlighted by eight birdies as he chases a second victory some five years on from his maiden success.

Second-round leader Sungjae Im had three water balls en route to a disappointing 73, including two on the ninth hole which led to a triple-bogey seven. Despite opening his round with birdie-birdie, he slipped back to tied 20th place on 206.

Kim made birdies on Hole Nos. 3, 5, 12, 14 and 16 but rued missed opportunities on the greens. He missed putts of six feet on the seventh hole, 11 feet on 10, seven feet on 11 and 11 feet on 17.

Fellow Korean Byeong Hun An, 29, bounced back from a disappointing second round 73 by shooting six birdies against a lone bogey for a 67 which pushed him up to tied 13th position, four behind the co-leaders. (ANI)

