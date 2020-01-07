Lakshya Sen fails to qualify for main draw of Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Jan 7 (ANI): Shuttler Lakshya Sen failed to qualify for the main draw of Malaysia Masters after facing a loss against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Sen faced a 21-11, 18-21, 14-21 loss against Vittinghus.

Shubhankar Dey also failed to qualify for the main draw after losing 15-21, 15-21 against Malaysia's Liew Daren.

The women's doubles duo of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also faced a loss against Indonesia's pair of Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto. (ANI)

