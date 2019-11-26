Lakshya Sen lifts Scottish Open, bags fourth title of the season

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): India's budding shuttler Lakshya Sen lifted the Scottish Open on Monday to claim his fourth title of the season.
Top-seeded Sen defeated Brazil's Ygor Coelho 18-21, 21-18, 21-19 in a 56-minute final.
The 18-year-old has claimed three titles out of the four competitions that he has participated in since September -- SaarLorLux Open, Dutch Open, and Belgian International.
"Lakshya's 4th Title Win in 3 months!
Scottish Challenge
Saarlorlux Open S100
Dutch Open S100
Belgian Challenge
Rising fast in the world rankings, the unstoppable @lakshya_sen is making the right noise for India. #IndiaontheRise #badminton," BAI Media tweeted.
Sen will now compete in Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019. He will play the first match against France's Thomas Rouxel. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 12:57 IST
