Lakshya Sen lifts Scottish Open, bags fourth title of the season

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): India's budding shuttler Lakshya Sen lifted the Scottish Open on Monday to claim his fourth title of the season.

Top-seeded Sen defeated Brazil's Ygor Coelho 18-21, 21-18, 21-19 in a 56-minute final.

The 18-year-old has claimed three titles out of the four competitions that he has participated in since September -- SaarLorLux Open, Dutch Open, and Belgian International.

"Lakshya's 4th Title Win in 3 months!

Scottish Challenge

Saarlorlux Open S100

Dutch Open S100

Belgian Challenge

Rising fast in the world rankings, the unstoppable @lakshya_sen is making the right noise for India. #IndiaontheRise #badminton," BAI Media tweeted.



Sen will now compete in Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019. He will play the first match against France's Thomas Rouxel. (ANI)

