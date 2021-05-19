Lando Norris signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren

London [UK], May 19 (ANI): Lando Norris on Wednesday was rewarded for his impressive growth as a Formula 1 driver and a strong start to the 2021 campaign with a fresh multi-year contract to extend his stay at McLaren for 2022 and beyond.

The Briton - who has been part of the McLaren family since 2017 - scored the second podium of his career in Imola earlier this year, to sit fourth in the drivers' standings, and is on a run of nine successive points finishes.

On the eve of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, where McLaren will race a one-off Gulf Oil-inspired blue and orange livery, the British team announced the new deal for the 21-year-old.



It means Norris will be with the team until at least the end of 2023, bringing him in line with new teammate Daniel Ricciardo's contract - with the Australian revealing earlier this year he signed a three-year deal from this season.

In a statement, McLaren said that "the confirmation of its driver pairing beyond 2022 signals McLaren Racing's commitment to stability for the future and represents a further step in the team's long-term plan to compete at the front of the field".

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: "I am delighted with the extension of our agreement with Lando for 2022 and beyond. He has been instrumental in our return of form here at McLaren and we are proud of the growth he has shown since he first started with us back in 2017."

Speaking about his new contract, Norris said: "My commitment to McLaren is clear: my goal is to win races and become Formula 1 World Champion and I want to do that with this team. Since joining in 2017 our progression has been consistent and we have clear ambitions together for the future."

"We have already had some incredible moments together which I will never forget - two podiums and securing P3 in the [constructors'] championship - and together with Daniel and the rest of the team, I am looking forward to pushing for even more success in the years to come," he added. (ANI)

