Larnaca Shotgun World Cup concludes

Larnaca [Cyprus], April 3 (ANI): The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Larnaca, Cyprus, concluded with Portugal's Joao Azevedo and Maria Ines Coelho winning the Trap Mixed Team event defeating the USA's Walton Eller and Alicia Gough 7-3 in the gold medal match.

Slovakia's Adrian Drobny and Zuzana Stefecekova won bronze.

India had entered two pairs in the event. While Lakshay Sheoran and Manisha Keer shot 132 to finish 13th in the 23-team detail, Bakhtyauddin Malek and Sabeera Haris were 20th with a score of 122.



India have so far won one Paris 2024 Olympics quota in the Shotgun events when Bhowneesh Mendiratta finished fourth in the world championships last year.

The next ISSF Shotgun World Cup is in Almaty, Kazakhstan at the end of May 2023.

The Indian Shooting team will next be seen in action in the Baku Rifle/Pistol World Cup beginning the second week of May 2023. (ANI)

