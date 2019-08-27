Indian shuttler PV Sindhu
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu

Learnt from mistakes to bounce back, says PV Sindhu

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:44 IST

Hyderabad [India], Aug 27 (ANI): After winning the gold medal at BWF World Championships, PV Sindhu on Tuesday said she was learning from her mistakes and corrected them which allowed her to bounce back with strength.
"Last time, when I missed it, I felt bad and before that as well but I always believed in myself. I kept working hard and I think with the support of Gopi Sir and other coaches, I have been learning from my mistakes and was also correcting them. I came back much stronger," she said.
Sindhu has four medals at the World Championships. She bagged bronze in 2013 and 2014 while in 2017 and 2018 she claimed silver medals. However, in 2019 she managed to clinch a gold medal in the tournament.
"I had been waiting for this medal and finally I did it. Two bronze and two silver and finally gold. I think it is a much-waited win for me and I am really very proud about it," Sindhu said during a press conference.
"I have no words to express because it means a lot to me. I would like to thank Gopi Sir and Kim. We really train hard and I got this. Also, I would like to thank my parents because they have been very supportive all the time," added Sindhu.
Despite admitting that she wanted to move forward step by step, Sindhu said her main aim is Olympic Tokyo 2020.
"For me, this win means a lot and gave me a lot of confidence. This is the qualification year for the Olympics. So it is just a step by step for me. My ultimate aim would be Tokyo 2020 but before that I hope I do well in these coming tournaments as well," Sindhu said.
At the press conference, Sindhu was accompanied by her coach Pullela Gopichand and Sai Praneeth, who won a bronze medal in the same tournament.
Reflecting on the victory, Praneeth said: "This victory was very special and winning a bronze medal for myself and India winning a bronze medal after such a long time makes it even more special."
Gopichand said both the medals are very important for him and it has been his biggest dream to have victories at this level.
"For me truly, both these medals are very important and have given me immense pleasure. It has been my biggest dream to have victories at this level. Sindhu has proved it once again and Sai has done something, which has been phenomenal," Gopichand said.
Sindhu had trounced Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the tournament and Gopichand said the 24-year-old totally dominated her opponent. (ANI)

